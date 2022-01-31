Advertisement

Two men caught on camera stealing packages

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two alleged porch pirates were caught stealing mail and packages from several homes, but this isn’t something that is new.

Laredo Police say they have seen more of these cases happening around town.

Many south Laredoans have reported their mail missing and some have even reported their stolen packages.

Some of these cases were even caught on camera.

Authorities recently released surveillance videos of two men nabbing and taking mail and packages for no reason from people’s houses.

These so called “Porch pirates” are believed to be behind the scheme.

On Wednesday Florentino Martinez was arrested and on Friday morning Victor Manuel Ortiz was charged with the crime as well.

Laredo Police officers say that they started seeing an increase in mail and packaging theft cases due to the rise in online shopping.

Laredo Police Investigator Joe Baeza says Laredoans should make arrangements to get their packages safely delivered especially if your item is considered expensive.

Baeza recommends not leaving them in plain sight and possibly having it kept at the office or delivered somewhere else.

Thanks to new technology, home surveillance cameras are helping police catch the criminals.

Police are telling would-be porch pirates to think twice before committing a crime.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

22-year-old Clarissa Lizette Gomez
Update: Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting female at grocery store
Roberto Alfonso Solis
Man arrested in relation to 2020 assault case caught on camera
Local hospitalization rate
Three more lives lost due to COVID-19
File photo: Dellwood Apartments
Demolition begins on Dellwood apartments
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
Mayorkas makes first visit to Laredo

Latest News

44-year-old Rene Jose Lope
Man accused of threatening to shoot police officer
File photo: WBCA Parade
Health authority pushes for safe WBCA events
File photo: Webb County Elections Office
Last chance to register to vote
Man wanted for hit and run accident
Police searching for driver believed to be tied to hit and run