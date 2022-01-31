Two men caught on camera stealing packages

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two alleged porch pirates were caught stealing mail and packages from several homes, but this isn’t something that is new.

Laredo Police say they have seen more of these cases happening around town.

Many south Laredoans have reported their mail missing and some have even reported their stolen packages.

Some of these cases were even caught on camera.

Authorities recently released surveillance videos of two men nabbing and taking mail and packages for no reason from people’s houses.

These so called “Porch pirates” are believed to be behind the scheme.

On Wednesday Florentino Martinez was arrested and on Friday morning Victor Manuel Ortiz was charged with the crime as well.

Laredo Police officers say that they started seeing an increase in mail and packaging theft cases due to the rise in online shopping.

Laredo Police Investigator Joe Baeza says Laredoans should make arrangements to get their packages safely delivered especially if your item is considered expensive.

Baeza recommends not leaving them in plain sight and possibly having it kept at the office or delivered somewhere else.

Thanks to new technology, home surveillance cameras are helping police catch the criminals.

Police are telling would-be porch pirates to think twice before committing a crime.

