Webb county officials satisfied with Employee Clinic and Wellness Center

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County officials say they are seeing great success with its Employee Clinic and Wellness Center that opened last July. Commissioner Rosaura “Wawi” Tijerina says this clinic offers accessible care to county employees and their dependents at no cost.

Tijerina says county employees go in to get a check-up if they have a cold or to get their blood pressure and sugar levels checked, among other things. She adds there are even situations in which medication can be given there, if available. “This clinic has saved the county over $135,000 as a result of it being available to all of our employees.” She adds, “I will say the clinic has been growing and providing more services to the point that we are offering a dietian.”

Tijerina estimates that since its opening in July, the center has seen more than 500 patients.

