Advertisement

Woman goes skiing for the first time two months shy of turning 100

By Jeffrey Lindblom and Gray News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAD, S.D. (KOTA/Gray News) - A 99-year-old woman was able to hit the slopes for the first time to cross a major item off her bucket list.

KOTA reports Edyth Warne, who turns 100 in March, has had disabilities her whole life that prevented her from skiing, but an organization called Ski for Light made her dreams come true.

Family members attended Warne’s first trek up a ski lift and down the slopes at Terry Peak in Lead, South Dakota.

“It did turn to emotional fear of ‘Oh my gosh, what could happen out here?’” Warne’s grandson Austin Pearce said.

Warne was in good hands though, as she was guided down the slopes by a member of the nonprofit organization, taking every turn with grace.

“Oh my god. This is unbelievable,” Warne said as she took her first trip down.

It was so much fun, Warne decided to go two more times.

“This was wonderful,” Warne said with a smile. “I think everybody should do it. Even though it’s real bumpy.”

The 99-year-old realized she was doing something she and some of her family members never thought was possible, but with a little help, she was able to make a dream come true.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Clarissa Lizette Gomez
Update: Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting female at grocery store
File photo: Dellwood Apartments
Demolition begins on Dellwood apartments
Roberto Alfonso Solis
Man arrested in relation to 2020 assault case caught on camera
Local hospitalization rate
Three more lives lost due to COVID-19
Man wanted for hit and run accident
Police searching for driver believed to be tied to hit and run

Latest News

Judge Paz courtroom
In-court wedding special this February at Judge Paz’ courtroom
Judge Paz courtroom
In-court wedding special
In this image from video, Colombian national Juan Esteban Montoya Caicedo pauses as he speaks...
Sole survivor says others tried to cling to capsized vessel
This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows vehicles and tanks stationed at the...
Russia, US exchange harsh words over Ukraine at UN
Families of missing and murdered indigenous people rally for support in New Mexico.
Native families march to bring awareness for missing and murdered