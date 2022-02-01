Advertisement

Agents seize nearly $700K of marijuana

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Federal agents seized nearly seven hundred thousand dollars of drugs during a bust over the weekend.

The seizure happened on Friday, Jan. 28 when officers at the World Trade Bridge referred a 2019 International Tractor to secondary inspection.

The driver, a 29-year-old Mexican citizen was hauling a shipment of air conditioning units from Mexico.

After a canine and non-intrusive imaging inspection, agents found 167 packages of marijuana.

The marijuana had an estimated street value of $692,244.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
44-year-old Rene Jose Lope
Man accused of threatening to shoot police officer
File photo: Dellwood Apartments
Demolition begins on Dellwood apartments
File photo: WBCA Parade
Health authority pushes for safe WBCA events
Man wanted for hit and run accident
Police searching for driver believed to be tied to hit and run

Latest News

Agents seize nearly $700K of marijuana
Agents seize nearly $700K of marijuana
Handicapped parking space
Texas law adds new license plate and placard requirements
Demolition for Dellwood
Demolition on Dellwood
Are schools still seeing a rise in cases?
Are schools still seeing a surge in cases?