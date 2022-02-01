Agents seize nearly $700K of marijuana

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Federal agents seized nearly seven hundred thousand dollars of drugs during a bust over the weekend.

The seizure happened on Friday, Jan. 28 when officers at the World Trade Bridge referred a 2019 International Tractor to secondary inspection.

The driver, a 29-year-old Mexican citizen was hauling a shipment of air conditioning units from Mexico.

After a canine and non-intrusive imaging inspection, agents found 167 packages of marijuana.

The marijuana had an estimated street value of $692,244.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.