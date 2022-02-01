Are schools still seeing a surge in cases?

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Many parents are wondering if the week of remote learning for students was enough to bring down the rate of infection.

While our city continues to see an increase in cases, one local school district says it has seen a change.

It’s been a full week since the children have returned to the classrooms after a week of remote learning.

Before that week, there were reports of several active coronavirus cases between students and teachers.

Principal of San Isidro Elementary School Dr. Myrtha Villarreal says they have seen a change after the return of students and teachers.

Dr. Villarreal says, “We have seen a decrease in employee absences, and we have also seen a decrease in student absences.”

She says the amount of intake forms she receives fluctuates on a day-to-day basis.

Villarreal says that sometimes she has zero intake forms and other days she has more than ten.

Either way, they are still offering online conferencing for children who are covid positive or have been exposed to covid.

Villarreal says parents can submit an intake report form that is available on the UISD website, all they have to do is submit the forms and meet with the principal to make a request.

The remote conference can be up to ten days so they do not have to be counted absent and they can still receive credit for their attendance.

Villareal says that they have seen more than 20 students come back in the last week at her campus.

That is something that Director of Elementary Education Zaida Gonzalez says they are keeping an eye on all of the UISD campuses.

Gonzalez says, “Right now they have 1.08 students with positive cases at the district level and that way we continue to monitor what we are going to do with remote conferencing and how to go about it.”

Gonzalez says on Monday they saw a decrease in cases but these numbers to keep changing.

She says that now they are more prepared to handle the situation if covid cases were to rise again.

Gonzalez says, “In regard to the students receiving remote conferencing because it is ever changing right now, we have them at the elementary level at the campus we have our teacher that are set to do remote learning and offer that support for students so that way students have the stability as well when they are having to do virtual instruction at home.”

UISD says it will continue to vaccinate and test their students and staff to prevent surges from happening.

The school district says it has vaccinated over 31,000 people including students and staff.

Ninety percent of employees are vaccinated and about 70 percent have received a booster as well.

