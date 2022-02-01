Claim what’s yours on National Unclaimed Property Day

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - February first is known as National Unclaimed Property Day, a day to check to see if you have any unclaimed property funds.

According to officials with the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrator, nearly 33 million people in the United States have unclaimed property.

Unclaimed property includes items such as forgotten utility deposits or other refunds, insurance proceeds, payroll checks, cashier’s checks, dividends, mineral royalties, dormant bank accounts and abandoned safe-deposit box contents.

Businesses generally turn property over to the unclaimed property program after it has been considered dormant for one to five years.

The Texas Comptroller’s Office wants to help return property to its rightful owners.

For more information you can call 1-800-321-2274 or click here.

