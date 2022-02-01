Demolition on Dellwood

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Neighbors around the Bristol area will finally be at ease knowing that the Dellwood Apartments are being demolished.

Many people in the neighborhood referred to apartments as a safety hazard.

It’s been a long time coming but after several discussions between city officials and landowners, demolition for the Dellwood apartments has started.

On Saturday, excavators and bulldozers were spotted on the premise to start working on the project.

Even though many neighbors around the area are happy the parents are finally being torn down, they wish it would have been done sooner.

Brenda Ruiz says for a long time it wasn’t a city priority to tear the apartments down.

Current City Council member for District Seven Vanessa Perez says for several years after the building was boarded up in 2017 it has been considered a public nuisance, public health hazard, and safety concern.

Another neighbor, named Consuelo Vazquez says after a storm came through, many insects like roaches massed at the abandoned building and eventually got into her house.

Councilmember Perez says when took office in the beginning of 2021 this demolition project was a priority to her.

She says all the permits were finally obtained by the owners and the city is working to make sure that this process is done correctly for the surrounding neighbors.

Perez says this is actually a real documented hazard and a concern for not only the residents but also the entire community.

Perez says while the project is going on, people living in the neighborhood can expect debris around the area, but it will be handled accordingly.

The demolition is expected to be completed no later than 90 days.

