DHS Secretary speaks with City of Laredo Mayor

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A project that could expand Mines Road to Eagle Pass could be in the works for Laredo. This comes after a phone conversation between city of Laredo Mayor Peter Saenz and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

According to Saenz, he spoke over the phone with Mayorkas because he was not able to meet with him when he was in town on January 28. During the phone call, they discussed the possible creation of a virtual border. It could potentially be the first of its kind along the Rio Grande.

”I did tell him that Mines Road and FM 1472 meander,” he says, “it hugs the river and it can easily be used as border security roads.” He continues, “Since there are monies now through the infrastructure bill in border security, the road should be improved, paved completely.” He concluded by saying, “We do have a portion of it, about half of it is paved, but then the area closest to Eagle Pass is not paved.”

Saenz also said they talked about possibly making the checkpoint along I-35 wider to reduce wait times for drivers. According to the Saenz, Mayorkas said he would look for money in the DHS budget for these projects.

