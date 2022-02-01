Advertisement

DHS Secretary speaks with City of Laredo Mayor

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A project that could expand Mines Road to Eagle Pass could be in the works for Laredo. This comes after a phone conversation between city of Laredo Mayor Peter Saenz and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

According to Saenz, he spoke over the phone with Mayorkas because he was not able to meet with him when he was in town on January 28. During the phone call, they discussed the possible creation of a virtual border. It could potentially be the first of its kind along the Rio Grande.

”I did tell him that Mines Road and FM 1472 meander,” he says, “it hugs the river and it can easily be used as border security roads.” He continues, “Since there are monies now through the infrastructure bill in border security, the road should be improved, paved completely.” He concluded by saying, “We do have a portion of it, about half of it is paved, but then the area closest to Eagle Pass is not paved.”

Saenz also said they talked about possibly making the checkpoint along I-35 wider to reduce wait times for drivers. According to the Saenz, Mayorkas said he would look for money in the DHS budget for these projects.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
44-year-old Rene Jose Lope
Man accused of threatening to shoot police officer
File photo: Dellwood Apartments
Demolition begins on Dellwood apartments
File photo: WBCA Parade
Health authority pushes for safe WBCA events
Man wanted for hit and run accident
Police searching for driver believed to be tied to hit and run

Latest News

Gov. Greg Abbott at a press conference
Preparations underway for upcoming freezing weather
Gov. Greg Abbott at a press conference
Greg Abbott on winter storm preps
Border security conversation
Phone call with Mayorkas
The Department of Homeland Security grants LC with funds to create a civics program
Laredo College receives grant from the Department of Homeland Security