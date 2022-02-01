Laredo College receives grant from the Department of Homeland Security

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo College has received a grant from the Department of Homeland Security that will help fund a citizenship program.

Back in September, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services awarded $10 million in grants to 40 organizations to prepare lawful permanent residents for naturalization. LC was awarded with $250,000 through the Citizen and Integration Grant Program. The grant aims to promote soon-to-be citizens and their integration into American civic life by funding educational programs.

Below is the full press release:

The Community Education Division is thrilled to announce that Laredo College will launch a citizenship program providing assistance to qualified local permanent residents interested in becoming a naturalized citizens.

“Laredo College is proud to have been selected as one of three recipients in the state of Texas. Our community will greatly benefit from this funding,” Dean of Community Education Sandra Cortez said. “Becoming a naturalized citizen is a dream of many, and we will provide this opportunity to 200 individuals from the surrounding areas.”

This grant aims to promote prospective citizens’ integration into American civic life by funding educational programs, such as LC’s, designed to increase their knowledge in English language proficiency, as well as knowledge of U.S. history and civics. This grant has made the Civics Program possible at LC, where 200 participants will be highly prepared in these three areas. The classes will offer flexible schedules and will continue to be offered until September 2023. Participants must take an oral proficiency test and must attend 80-hours of ESL/Citizenship instruction.

Those who complete the citizenship instruction courses will be able to apply, go through the eligibility screening and become naturalized citizens if qualified. For this process to be possible, LC will be collaborating with the Azteca Economic Development and Preservation, Corporation Inc.

For additional information regarding this program, contact (956) 721-5374.

