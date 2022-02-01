Advertisement

Mayor Saenz gives final State of the City Address of term

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo’s mayor delivered the final State of the City Address of his last term in office.

The pre-taped segment aired on KGNS Monday night.

Mayor Pete Saenz started the session by acknowledging that Laredo and the world at large is still in the midst of a global pandemic by offering his condolences to the families of loved ones lost to the virus and expressing his pride with the vaccination efforts in Laredo.

He also spoke of the financial health of the city saying this was the 18th consecutive year without an increase to the city’s property tax rate, and that as of September, the general fund’s unaudited balance was at about 45 million dollars

City Council members also appeared to speak about projects in their districts such as the new international bridge and a brand-new sports complex off of Cuatro Vientos Road and Lomas Del Sur.

Afterwards, the mayor sat down with Jerry Garza for a one on one interview that can be found on the KGNS Facebook page as well as the complete State of the City Address.

