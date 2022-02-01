South Texas sees slight decrease in unemployment rate

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo and south Texas saw a slight decrease in the unemployment rate these past couple of months.

The Laredo area saw a decrease in the seasonally adjusted rate dropping to 4.8 percent in December which represents a decrease of 0.2 percent from the 5 percent reported on November, that’s according to the Texas Workforce commission.

Officials over at WorkForce Solutions attributes these numbers to the amount of people working during the holiday season from November to December.

For those who are in need of a job, WorkForce Solutions continues to hold virtual job fairs for those seeking employment.

For more information you can call 956-722-3973.

