Texas law adds new license plate and placard requirements

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - People who use placards for disabled parking might need to have them updated.

According to a new state law, those who use a placard to park in a handicapped parking space, need to contact their doctor to prove the necessity of their condition.

Local officials stress that this comes down from the State of Texas.

Jackeline Cortinas with the Webb County Tax Office says, as of January first, the state is asking for everyone to reapply which means if you lost your placard, you are going to need a renewal and you will need to get evaluated by a doctor.

The State of Texas is requiring for everyone to get reevaluated in order to renew your handicap placard.

The letter must be presented every time they renew their parking permit card but this requirement also applies to veterans.

