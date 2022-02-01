Warm start to February

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s the last month of winter, but we are going to start out with warm and sunny conditions.

On Tuesday morning we’ll start our day with some patchy fog and in the 50s. Expect temperatures to get as high as 80 degrees with sunny skies.

On Wednesday, we’ll stay pretty warm until the evening hours; we’re expecting a high of 80 degrees with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Overnight temperatures will drop into the 40s which will put is in the 40s on Thursday.

Expect strong winds and a 40 percent chance of rain on Thursday. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the 30s, bringing us to freezing conditions but not for too long.

On Friday morning we’ll start out in the 30s but see a high of about 42 degrees.

After a brisk Friday, we’ll hit a high of 51 on Saturday.

Temperatures will climb on Sunday, expect a clear and sunny day.

As for next week, we’ll start in the mid to upper 50s.

