Advertisement

Abandoned vehicles can be towed without warning

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is advising motorists about a change to the city’s ordinance that could have vehicles towed at the owner’s expense.

According to the city’s ordinance, section 19-350, any vehicle that is left abandoned in a public roadway, avenue, alley, or public place can be towed without the red-tag 48-hour notice.

Authorities say vehicles will no longer receive red tag notices if they are in violation of this code.

The police department encourages the community to report any abandoned vehicles by calling 311 or the Laredo Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Handicapped parking space
Texas law adds new license plate and placard requirements
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
Are schools still seeing a rise in cases?
Are schools still seeing a surge in cases?
File photo: Cash money
Claim what’s yours on National Unclaimed Property Day

Latest News

Expecting mothers
Health department to discuss vaccines for pregnant women
File photo
Health department to discuss vaccines for pregnant women
UISD teaches guppies how to tread water
UISD teaches guppies how to tread water
Aggravated assault arrest
Aggravated assault arrest