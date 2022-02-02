Abandoned vehicles can be towed without warning

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is advising motorists about a change to the city’s ordinance that could have vehicles towed at the owner’s expense.

According to the city’s ordinance, section 19-350, any vehicle that is left abandoned in a public roadway, avenue, alley, or public place can be towed without the red-tag 48-hour notice.

Authorities say vehicles will no longer receive red tag notices if they are in violation of this code.

The police department encourages the community to report any abandoned vehicles by calling 311 or the Laredo Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.