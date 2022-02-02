Advertisement

Assault rifle discovered during arrest by Border Patrol

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A suspicious vehicle sighting led to the discovery of an assault rifle.

According to the Border Patrol Laredo Sector, on January 29, agents patrolling in south Laredo encountered a suspicious black vehicle stationed near an open storm drain. An inspection of the vehicle led to the arrest of a man who had an AK-47 assault rifle in his possession, as well as personal use marijuana.

No word other details have been shared at this time.

