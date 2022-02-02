Advertisement

Bob Dole laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Longtime public servant Bob Dole was buried Wednesday with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery.

During a private service, close friends and family had the chance to say goodbye to the World War II veteran turned lawmaker.

It’s a fitting place for the man forever changed by war. From the battlefield to the halls of Congress, Robert Dole fought for liberty over tyranny, working with civility and resolve to preserve American democracy.

At his burial service, Senator Dole’s accolades were read aloud. Condolences were exchanged and prayers expressed.

Following a three-volley salute and the playing of taps, the flag adorning Dole’s casket was folded neatly and then presented to Dole’s family.

Bob Dole now rests alongside around 400,000 other distinguished military members buried at Arlington over the last 150 years.

Senator Dole was remembered weeks earlier after lying in state under the Capitol dome and a funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C.; as well as memorial events in Topeka and Russell, Kansas, which was Dole’s hometown.

Dole died on Dec. 5, 2021, at the age of 98.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
23-year-old Miguel Alejandro Fuentes
Man arrested accused of crashing into three vehicles
Handicapped parking space
Texas law adds new license plate and placard requirements
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
35-year-old Adrian Huerta
Man accused of assaulting auto mechanic

Latest News

Border Patrol finds assault rifle and marijuana
Assault rifle discovered during arrest by Border Patrol
Border Patrol finds assault rifle and marijuana
Assault rifle discovered
ERCOT issues a statement
ERCOT issues winter weather watch
Roads pre-treated with brine solution
TxDOT crew prepare for winter storm
Webb County Judge Victor Villarreal speaks on these remote hearings
Texas courts will continue to provide remote hearings