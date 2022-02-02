Fire department helping hospitals while on diversion

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With coronavirus cases on the rise and hospital ER’s often unable to handle the demand, many have been forced to go on diversion.

That means that the are calling for a time out from accepting ER patients coming in by ambulance but what happens when both Laredo hospitals are on diversion at the same time?

Officials over at the Laredo Fire Department have come up with a system to make sure that the patient receives the proper care in a fast an efficient time.

No matter what time of day, the Laredo Fire Department’s Transport Triage Center is on standby ready to help residents during an emergency.

The center was created by the fire department studying patient traffic going in and out of hospital emergency rooms; paramedics stay in touch with the hospitals throughout the day and night.

Much like an air traffic controller, they are able to send an ambulance to the ER that can handle a patient.

Ricardo Oliva Jr. with the Laredo Fire Department says they are able to know how many beds are available as well as the size of the ER.

The level of availability is information that is not available to ambulance driver’s, so they depend on those manning the phones to steer them in the right direction while navigating through COVID-19.

Oliva says, “As long as it’s needed and we’re still able to help out the situation at hand, we will have this open, and we will continue to do our part to better serve the community.”

If the patient is suffering from a life-threatening emergency diversion doesn’t apply.

That patient will be delivered to the hospital ER that is the closest regardless of how packed it may be.

During the latest surge of COVID from January 23 to the 27, the triage transport center stepped in to help navigate 235 ambulance calls during the five-day period.

However, the highest number of calls came in during July of 2020 with close to 2,500 calls that month. Meanwhile, in January of 2021, there were 2,458 calls made to the transport center.

