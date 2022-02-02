Former federal agent accused of killing spree makes court appearance

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been four years since the death of four women, a case that shocked the Laredo community.

The man accused of the crime is set to appear for one last time before his trial is set to begin.

Juan David Ortiz is accused of killing four women back in September 2018.

Court documents state that the final pre-trial hearing is set for March 1 with jury selection to begin March 28.

The trial date may be set for either April or May of 2022.

Ortiz was a Border Patrol agent at the time of the killing spree.

He is facing capital murder and aggravated assault charges for the murders of four women and an attack on a fifth woman, who was able to escape.

