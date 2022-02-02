Advertisement

Former federal agent accused of killing spree makes court appearance

By Alex Cano
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been four years since the death of four women, a case that shocked the Laredo community.

The man accused of the crime is set to appear for one last time before his trial is set to begin.

Juan David Ortiz is accused of killing four women back in September 2018.

Court documents state that the final pre-trial hearing is set for March 1 with jury selection to begin March 28.

The trial date may be set for either April or May of 2022.

Ortiz was a Border Patrol agent at the time of the killing spree.

He is facing capital murder and aggravated assault charges for the murders of four women and an attack on a fifth woman, who was able to escape.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Handicapped parking space
Texas law adds new license plate and placard requirements
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
Are schools still seeing a rise in cases?
Are schools still seeing a surge in cases?
File photo: Cash money
Claim what’s yours on National Unclaimed Property Day

Latest News

Webb County Judge Victor Villarreal speaks on these remote hearings
Texas courts will continue to provide remote hearings
Webb County Judge Victor Villarreal speaks on these remote hearings
Remote Hearings continue at Texas courts
Former federal agent accused of killing spree makes court appearance
Several elected positions are on the November 2022 ballot
City of Laredo elected positions on the November ballot