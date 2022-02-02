Advertisement

Governor Abbott assures power generators are ready for cold front

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Many Texans are preparing for another drastic drop in temperatures, especially after the winter freeze of 2021.

Officials with the State of Texas and energy companies are assuring residents that they are prepared to handle the cold this time around.

Before the weather changes, Texas Governor Greg Abbott along with state agencies such as the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Public Utility Commission & Department of Transportation came together to issue a winter weather advisory.

Governor Abbott says he wants residents to know exactly what is coming and that they are prepared to handle it.

Also present during Tuesday’s meeting were officials with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, also known as ERCOT.

ERCOT CEO Brad Jones says a high demand for power will be expected for Wednesday through Sunday.

Jones adds ERCOT has worked on the power grid and reassures the generators can provide sufficient energy to the state.

Jones says they are prepared to handle with about 71,000 megawatts of expected load which is a record for ERCOT.

Governor Abbott points out Texans could lose power due to other factors not just the grid.

He says something as simple as ice can cause power lines to go down.

Abbott says there are several reasons that would make the power go out, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any challenges to the power grid.

AEP manager Tony Arce with AEP says the company has personnel on standby to tackle any power outages that may occur in the city.

He reminds Laredoans to report any outages to AEP and if there are down lines to stay away from them.

During the weather if it’s icy cold, there’s a lot of trees that can make contact with power lines and cause an outage.

If you see any down power lines stay away from the area and report by calling 1-866-223-8508.

ERCOT said in the press conference that the highest demand for the grid is expected to be on Friday morning.

