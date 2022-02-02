Health department to discuss vaccines for pregnant women

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Since the start of the pandemic many pregnant women have questioned whether they should get the vaccine.

Many of them have also been scared to get the vaccine and the repercussions it may have despite the doctors’ recommendations.

The Laredo Health Department is hoping to debunk any misconceptions regarding vaccines for expecting mothers.

On Wednesday afternoon, local health officials will go over the importance of getting vaccinated for the flu, whooping cough, Tdap and of course COVID-19.

The event will be conducted via WebEx and will require registration.

For more information you can call (956) 236-9697.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.