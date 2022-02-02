Laredo College giving out at-home COVID tests to staff

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo College has been handing out at-home COVID tests for employees and some staff. Between the two Laredo College campuses they’ve given about a thousand kits. Officials with the college cited the recent difficulty people have had in getting tested.

The college feels that by providing this resource, it will allow people to make the appropriate decisions if they’re feeling ill. The college’s Interim Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs and Compliance Dr. David Arreazola says, “We have our Health and Safety Operation Center, which they can call in, and they will be guided through the next several steps.”

The testing kits were provided through a partnership with the Gateway Clinic.

