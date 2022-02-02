Local forecast as winter storm moves across south Texas bringing freezing rain

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A winter storm is bringing a mix of rain and freezing rain to parts of the U.S. including right here in south Texas.

The 24-hour satellite/radar loop shows low level moisture moving north from the gulf, and higher up, pacific moisture moving in from the west. This will bring cloudy skies with showers as the moist air rides above the northerly winds that arrive tonight.

Temperatures are in the high 70′s to around 80 with winds from the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

My forecast Texas Weathermap shows the much colder air surging south across Texas. The north winds will arrive around 8 or 9 pm in Laredo, between 9 and 10 pm in Zapata. Temperatures will be in the low 40′s by dawn, and will stay in the low 40′s all day long. Patches of showers are likely with and behind the cold front tonight into Thursday morning. Temperatures will likely reach freezing, right around 30 by Friday dawn. With cloudy skies, highs on Friday will only reach the low 40′s. With the atmosphere drying out Friday night, skies will begin to clear, and temperatures will drop into the mid to high 20′s. We will see a slow warming trend Saturday on into next week with the coldest air shifting to our east.

I’m expecting cloudy with showers and much colder tonight, low in the low 40′s. Cloudy with a chance of showers Thursday, temperatures will remain in the low 40′s. Cloudy with freezing temperatures by Friday dawn, low around 30. Mostly cloudy Friday, highs in the low 40′s. Clearing Friday night, low in the mid to high 20′s. Partly cloudy Saturday through Wednesday, highs in the 50′s to around 60, then upper 60′s Wednesday.

