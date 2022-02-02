Advertisement

Man accused of assaulting auto mechanic

35-year-old Adrian Huerta
35-year-old Adrian Huerta(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A verbal argument escalates into a physical altercation that lands one man behind bars.

Laredo Police arrested 35-year-old Adrian Huerta and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident happened on Dec. 16 when officers were called out to the 4500 block of Valero Court for an assault call.

Officers met with the victim who stated that two men assaulted him after an argument over incorrect car parts.

The victim said he was fixing the customer’s car when an unknown person identified as Huerta assaulted him in the face and pulled out a gun.

After a thorough investigation, Huerta was identified as the suspect and he was arrested.

