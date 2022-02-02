Man arrested accused of crashing into three vehicles

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman helps detain a driver who was believed to be the one responsible for a hit and run accident.

Laredo Police arrested 23-year-old Miguel Alejandro Fuentes in the case.

The incident happened on Jan. 26 when officers were called out to an accident at the 2100 block of San Francisco at around 1:45 a.m.

Officers met with the victim who stated that Fuentes allegedly crashed into three of her vehicles that were parked outside.

When she went outside, she saw Fuentes exit his Cadillac and flee the scene.

A short while later, Fuentes returned to the scene to retrieve his wallet from the car at which point the woman put him in a chokehold while she waited for officers to arrive and arrest him.

Fuentes was charged with accident involving damage.

