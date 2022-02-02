Advertisement

Mayor explains why City Council meeting was canceled

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz is speaking out about the special City Council meeting that ended up getting canceled on Monday afternoon.

Councilmembers were set to discuss the position of the interim city manager as well as a possible change in ordinance that would allow the city manager to hire, appoint or terminate upper-level management.

At around noon, KGNS obtained a letter that was signed by Mayor Saenz saying that the meeting was canceled.

However, the special meeting started with the members for districts one, two, seven and eight but that was not enough to make quorum.

Mayor Saenz confirmed that the reason for the cancellation was made in order for interim city manager Samuel Keith Selman to receive proper legal counsel during the special meeting.

The mayor says, hopefully this week they are able to obtain an attorney so that they can carry on with the agenda item for next week.

The special meeting was set to discuss the authority of the city manager and to review allegations of threats made regarding alleged misconduct within city council and or city employees.

Those threats were not specified on the agenda item.

