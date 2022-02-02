Preparations underway for upcoming freezing weather

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In the next few days, several parts of Texas will be experiencing chilly weather.

On February 1, Governor Greg Abbott announced that the state is prepared to face the upcoming freezing cold weather. He says several state agencies and energy resources will be used to ensure safety and reliable energy to Texans. Abbott says this weather could cause power outages once more, but he says if that happens it is due to local power line issues, such as downed lines, fallen trees, and ice.

“The Texas power grid is operated by ERCOT, they have the capability of providing a certain amount of megawatt power across the entire state during any given day,” he said at the press conference. “During any given day,” he continues, “there are reasons that there may be power outages that have nothing to do with the power grid whatsoever.”

Abbott says that Texas citizens should pay close attention to safety protocols issued by state officials.

