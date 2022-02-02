Advertisement

City of Laredo elected positions on the November ballot

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A notice of the upcoming November General Election is posted on the City of Laredo’s website.

The following races will be on the 2022 ballot, including the Mayor, Municipal Court Judge, and District One, Two, Three, and Six.

Mayor Pete Saenz will not be eligible for re-election since he has already completed two full terms in the position, which is the limit according to the City of Laredo Charter.

The same goes for District One Council Member Rudy Gonzalez, Jr., who has been in office since 2014.

Gonzalez has already announced his run for Webb County Justice of the Peace Two Place One.

He will be running against the incumbent Judge Roberto “Bobby” Quintana.

Municipal Court Judge Jesus “Chuy” Dominguez and Council Members Vidal Rodriguez, Mercurio Martinez, III, and Dr. Marte Martinez are all eligible to run for re-election; no word yet on whether they will.

The election code states that those interested in running can not file in person prior to Monday, July 25th.

The filing deadline is August 22nd, 2022.

Election day is November 8th, 2022.

For more information click on this link.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Handicapped parking space
Texas law adds new license plate and placard requirements
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
Are schools still seeing a rise in cases?
Are schools still seeing a surge in cases?
File photo: Cash money
Claim what’s yours on National Unclaimed Property Day

Latest News

File photo: Former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz
Former federal agent accused of killing spree makes court appearance
Several elected positions are on the November 2022 ballot
City November Elections
File photo: Hospitalizations
Fire department helping hospitals while on diversion
ZCISD officials urge parents to send their children to school
Zapata County ISD sees low attendance numbers