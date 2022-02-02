City of Laredo elected positions on the November ballot

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A notice of the upcoming November General Election is posted on the City of Laredo’s website.

The following races will be on the 2022 ballot, including the Mayor, Municipal Court Judge, and District One, Two, Three, and Six.

Mayor Pete Saenz will not be eligible for re-election since he has already completed two full terms in the position, which is the limit according to the City of Laredo Charter.

The same goes for District One Council Member Rudy Gonzalez, Jr., who has been in office since 2014.

Gonzalez has already announced his run for Webb County Justice of the Peace Two Place One.

He will be running against the incumbent Judge Roberto “Bobby” Quintana.

Municipal Court Judge Jesus “Chuy” Dominguez and Council Members Vidal Rodriguez, Mercurio Martinez, III, and Dr. Marte Martinez are all eligible to run for re-election; no word yet on whether they will.

The election code states that those interested in running can not file in person prior to Monday, July 25th.

The filing deadline is August 22nd, 2022.

Election day is November 8th, 2022.

