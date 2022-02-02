Texas courts will continue to provide remote hearings

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Remote court hearings in Texas will continue to be offered. This comes after the Supreme Court of Texas issued the 47th emergency order. The order allows Texas courts to offer online hearings due to the ongoing pandemic.

Webb County Judge Victor Villarreal says this order will facilitate hearings for many in the community. “In the future, after the pandemic, I think it’s going to be absolutely necessary and essential that courts be given the opportunity to have these hearings remotely.” He goes on to give examples, “If someone is unavailable because of a delay in flight or there’s an extraordinary cost of attending.” He adds, “We can have witnesses testify from our of town, out of state, we’ve even had people testify from other countries.”

Villarreal says due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this has affected the common ways of court-hearing, but he has seen an increase in attendance since many can connect virtually anywhere.

