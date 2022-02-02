Advertisement

Texas courts will continue to provide remote hearings

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Remote court hearings in Texas will continue to be offered. This comes after the Supreme Court of Texas issued the 47th emergency order. The order allows Texas courts to offer online hearings due to the ongoing pandemic.

Webb County Judge Victor Villarreal says this order will facilitate hearings for many in the community. “In the future, after the pandemic, I think it’s going to be absolutely necessary and essential that courts be given the opportunity to have these hearings remotely.” He goes on to give examples, “If someone is unavailable because of a delay in flight or there’s an extraordinary cost of attending.” He adds, “We can have witnesses testify from our of town, out of state, we’ve even had people testify from other countries.”

Villarreal says due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this has affected the common ways of court-hearing, but he has seen an increase in attendance since many can connect virtually anywhere.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Handicapped parking space
Texas law adds new license plate and placard requirements
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
Are schools still seeing a rise in cases?
Are schools still seeing a surge in cases?
File photo: Cash money
Claim what’s yours on National Unclaimed Property Day

Latest News

Webb County Judge Victor Villarreal speaks on these remote hearings
Remote Hearings continue at Texas courts
File photo: Former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz
Former federal agent accused of killing spree makes court appearance
Several elected positions are on the November 2022 ballot
City of Laredo elected positions on the November ballot
Several elected positions are on the November 2022 ballot
City November Elections