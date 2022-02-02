UISD teaches guppies how to tread water

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local school district is teaching little guppies how to keep their head above water and just keep swimming!

Earlier this week, UISD launched its learn to swim initiative, by offering swimming lessons to second grade students at Nye and Trautman Elementary.

The United We Swim program is set to teach the students safe behavior and techniques in and around the water.

The class goes over basic water safety rules, how to use a life jacket, and entering and exiting the water independently.

It’s all taught at UISD’s Aquatic Center.

