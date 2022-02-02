Advertisement

UISD teaches guppies how to tread water

Students learn how to swim
Students learn how to swim(UISD)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local school district is teaching little guppies how to keep their head above water and just keep swimming!

Earlier this week, UISD launched its learn to swim initiative, by offering swimming lessons to second grade students at Nye and Trautman Elementary.

The United We Swim program is set to teach the students safe behavior and techniques in and around the water.

The class goes over basic water safety rules, how to use a life jacket, and entering and exiting the water independently.

It’s all taught at UISD’s Aquatic Center.

Tonight, on KGNS News we’ll dive into the story further.

