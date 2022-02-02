Advertisement

Wild Wednesday

Wednesday morning forecast
Wednesday morning forecast(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The groundhog has spoken and it looks like we are going to see six more weeks of winter!

Although it might not feel like it, we are going to see some big changes coming.

On Wednesday we’ll start out in the 60s and see a high of 78 degrees which is pretty warm considering other parts of the country.

As we head into the evening, the chances of rain will increase to 50 percent and we’ll see some strong winds bring our temperatures down into the 40s.

These cold winds will continue into Thursday; we are going to struggle to get out of the 40s all day.

Expect strong and cold winds with a 50 percent chance of cold rain that could turn into mixed precipitation by the evening.

On Friday morning we’ll be in the low 30s, and our streets could still be slippery due to that precipitation.

Thankfully temperatures will warm up to the 40s on Friday.

The sun will come out on Saturday with highs in the 50s and even warmer on Sunday.

Those chances of rain could make a comeback on Monday, but we’ll be in the 60s by day and high 30s by night.

Overall, prepare to sleep with warm clothing, and big blankets!

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Handicapped parking space
Texas law adds new license plate and placard requirements
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed
Are schools still seeing a rise in cases?
Are schools still seeing a surge in cases?
File photo: Cash money
Claim what’s yours on National Unclaimed Property Day

Latest News

Warm first day of February
Warm first day of February
Foggy Tuesday morning
Warm start to February
Ending January on a high note
Ending January on a high note
Sunny Monday
Ending January on a high note