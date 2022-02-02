Wild Wednesday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The groundhog has spoken and it looks like we are going to see six more weeks of winter!

Although it might not feel like it, we are going to see some big changes coming.

On Wednesday we’ll start out in the 60s and see a high of 78 degrees which is pretty warm considering other parts of the country.

As we head into the evening, the chances of rain will increase to 50 percent and we’ll see some strong winds bring our temperatures down into the 40s.

These cold winds will continue into Thursday; we are going to struggle to get out of the 40s all day.

Expect strong and cold winds with a 50 percent chance of cold rain that could turn into mixed precipitation by the evening.

On Friday morning we’ll be in the low 30s, and our streets could still be slippery due to that precipitation.

Thankfully temperatures will warm up to the 40s on Friday.

The sun will come out on Saturday with highs in the 50s and even warmer on Sunday.

Those chances of rain could make a comeback on Monday, but we’ll be in the 60s by day and high 30s by night.

Overall, prepare to sleep with warm clothing, and big blankets!

