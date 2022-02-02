Winter weather road and structure pretreatments in Del Rio/Brackettville area

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Crews from the Texas Department of Transportation will be laying salt brine on Texas roadways as they prepare for the upcoming winter chill. Preparations have been underway since yesterday in the northern parts of the Laredo District, specifically in the Del Rio area. TxDOT is preparing the streets with the solution to avoid slippery pathways. This work will continue into today and Thursday as TxDOT will continue to keep an eye on our state highway system in the coming days.

Below is the press release released by the Texas Department of Transportation:

As snow falls in the Northern portion of the Panhandle of the State of Texas and winter precipitation in the form of snow is expected to continue to move South, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) continues with road and structure pretreatments with Brine solution and the clearing of ice accumulations on roads in the Amarillo District.

Yesterday, support personnel from the TxDOT Laredo, Pharr, Corpus Christi districts, and Fleet Operations Division arrived in Fort Worth to assist with winter weather operations.

Locally, in preparation for the anticipated winter weather in the northern part of the Laredo District, the Del Rio Maintenance section performed pretreatment operations in Val Verde County yesterday and will continue operations today, Wednesday, and Thursday, Feb. 2-3, 2022.

The Brackettville Maintenance section will begin pretreatment operations in Kinney County this Wednesday and continue Thursday, if needed.

TxDOT will continue monitoring our state highway system in the coming days and respond as needed as part of winter weather operations.

We ask the public to drive safely, watch for road crews and observe all traffic safety devices.

Please follow these important driving tips for inclement weather conditions:

Increase the space between you and the vehicle in front of you to at least three times the normal following distance.

Slow down when approaching turns, bridges, and shaded spots. Bridges and overpasses are the first places on a roadway to freeze.

Brake gently, using slow, steady pushes to test traction.

Don’t use cruise control, which may cause you to lose control on icy surfaces.

If you find yourself in a skid, stay calm and keep both hands on the wheel. Take your foot off the gas, look where you want to go, and then steer in that direction.

If you don’t have to travel, stay home.

For road conditions and traffic updates within the eight-county Laredo District follow the @TxDOTLaredo Twitter feed at http://twitter.com/txdotlaredo

For road conditions statewide, check Texas TxDOT Highway Conditions: 1-800-452-9292 or go to http://www.drivetexas.org/

