Zapata County ISD sees low attendance numbers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Officials at the Zapata County Independent School District have been seeing low attendance numbers due to the fear from parents about the ongoing pandemic.

On January 31, Zapata County ISD parents received a letter from the superintendent addressing the ongoing issue. The letter states, the district is seeing high numbers of absent students. Director of Human Resources for the district Rogelio Gonzalez says there has been a shift in the number of kids coming to school. ”The attendance has fallen dramatically as it naturally would,” he says, “but now, we are trying to increase our attendance. That’s the big concern right now.”

Currently, the district is reporting an attendance rate ranging from mid-60′s to low 70′s across its campuses. These numbers are tracked weekly, and Rogelio Gonzalez says last week’s average was 68% district-wide. He adds that they are under the 90% rule that the Texas Education Agency asks school districts to be at.

Rogelio Gonzalez says, “all these students are missing out on in-person, which is going to be very challenging to come back.” He adds, “the reality is, this will eventually lead to you possible retention or remediation or summer school.” He says it’s not an easy situation to be if you are a student, but the district is willing to help. If a student has less than a 90% attendance rate, they will be placed in an intervention plan.

Superintendent Carlos Gonzales, Jr. says the focus right now is to bring up the attendance rate in order to prevent learning loss. “From region one, it’s school districts around us and I can say ours is pretty much close to the bottom, if not at the bottom.”

The superintendent says one main reason for the drop in attendance is the concerns parents might have, but superintendent Gonzales says he himself is concerned since “at the end of the year when we have to make a determination if they’re going to be retained or passed on to the next grade level.” He continues, “we have to look back at the attendance, at the work they have done through the year.”

Superintendent Gonzalez says if a child isn’t sick with COVID or hasn’t been exposed to someone with the virus, they should be attending school. He adds that they are regularly testing at the district and safety guidelines are in place. ”We are requiring students to wear a mask because we have don’t want the number increase.” Superintendent Gonzales says the push to mask up comes from having more than 160 positive cases at the district currently.

Superintendent Gonzalez is asking parents that “if you are not sending your child to school to reconsider and send them in.” He concludes by reassuring parents that they will try their very best to take care of them and keep them safe.

Zapata County ISD offers online conferencing but most of the students don’t qualify under the Texas Education Agency guidelines.

