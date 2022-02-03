Advertisement

29 undocumented people found in a stash house

By Alex Cano
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The discovery of a stash home in central Laredo ends with Border Patrol arresting several people.

At the end of January, agents went to a home where they found 29 people they say were in the country illegally. The agency posted the bust on their Facebook page.

The case remains under investigation. They are asking the public to report suspicious activity such as human or drug smuggling to their toll free at 1-800-343-1994.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

23-year-old Miguel Alejandro Fuentes
Man arrested accused of crashing into three vehicles
35-year-old Adrian Huerta
Man accused of assaulting auto mechanic
File photo: Car parking
Abandoned vehicles can be towed without warning
File photo: Former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz
Former federal agent accused of killing spree makes court appearance
Woman accused of aggravated assault
Shoplifting attempt escalates into aggravated assault

Latest News

Shooting reported in South Laredo
Shooting in south Laredo, 1 injured
Texas Department of Transportation
Winter weather road treatments in Laredo
Fire Chief Guillermo Heard
Laredo prepares for cold weather
Border Patrol Laredo Sector
29 undocumented people caught