Baby it’s cold outside!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you are having a feeling a de ja vu due to the repeated cold front, you are not alone.

We are going to start to see those temperatures drop into the 40s, 30s and 20s all within a 48 hours.

On Thursday we’ll start out in the 40s and see a high of about 78 degrees. Those winds will pick up and we’ll see those chances of rain increase.

Overnight, we’ll dip down into the 30s and keep a 50 percent chance of rain on Friday. Although we might not see any snow, or sleet, keep in mind the roads could be a little slippery during the early morning hours.

On Friday night we’ll drop to the 30s again, and possibly even upper 20s. Expect a high of 41 on Saturday.

After Saturday, it’s going to be a sunny Sunday but temperatures won’t get beyond the 50s.

Those chances of rain will make a comeback next week, but there will be slight chances of rain in the upper 60s.

Although we are going to warm up expect chilly nights in the 30s.

