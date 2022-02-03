FBI billboard outside Laredo, Texas

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A new billboard in Laredo is turning some heads in central Laredo.

If you find yourself cruising along Zapata Highway and Chestnut, you’ll spot a billboard with a message from the FBI.

The sign encourages community members to report any activity or suspicions of public corruption to the FBI.

KGNS reached out to the FBI to ask why they put up the billboard, but they did not comment.

According to the FBI’s website “Public corruption” is identified as federal law violations by public officials at the federal, state and local levels of government.

Community activist Victor Gomez says he is grateful the FBI is letting residents know that they do have the power to report local officials.

If you have any tips or information to report, you can contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the FBI website.

