Advertisement

FBI billboard outside Laredo, Texas

FBI billboard
FBI billboard(KGNS)
By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A new billboard in Laredo is turning some heads in central Laredo.

If you find yourself cruising along Zapata Highway and Chestnut, you’ll spot a billboard with a message from the FBI.

The sign encourages community members to report any activity or suspicions of public corruption to the FBI.

KGNS reached out to the FBI to ask why they put up the billboard, but they did not comment.

According to the FBI’s website “Public corruption” is identified as federal law violations by public officials at the federal, state and local levels of government.

Community activist Victor Gomez says he is grateful the FBI is letting residents know that they do have the power to report local officials.

If you have any tips or information to report, you can contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the FBI website.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

23-year-old Miguel Alejandro Fuentes
Man arrested accused of crashing into three vehicles
35-year-old Adrian Huerta
Man accused of assaulting auto mechanic
File photo: Car parking
Abandoned vehicles can be towed without warning
File photo: Former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz
Former federal agent accused of killing spree makes court appearance
It's about to get cold
Local forecast as winter storm moves across south Texas bringing freezing rain

Latest News

File photo: UISD teacher
TSTA will file grievance complaint over sick leave policy
FASFA application
School districts helping students with FASFA
Shoplifting attempt escalates into aggravated assault
UISD to hold AP Night
UISD to hold AP night