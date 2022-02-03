FEDEX expects package delays over weather

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -

Due to the icy weather conditions inside the U.S, FEDEX has issued a statement regarding their package delivery saying:

“Potential delays are possible for package deliveries across the U.S. with a delivery commitment of February 3, 2022. Contingency plans are in place, and we are prepared to provide the best possible service as conditions allow. Operational impacts to other FedEx operating companies may vary due to local weather conditions.”

Some of the main headquarters that the company is situated are in Memphis and Tennessee, which are impacted by the cold weather.

Also, the company’s statement prioritizes the safety of their employees as the weather can create potentially hazardous operating conditions.

