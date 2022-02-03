Laredo prepares for cold weather

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo officials say they have been working on preparations around town should the weather situation become worse.

The state’s Emergency Operations Division, the National Weather Service, American Electric Power, the Texas Department of Transportation, as well as the Laredo Police and fire departments and school districts are working together to make sure the community is ready.

As for the homeless population and medical facilities, talks with the Laredo’s Community Development Department confirm that they are prepared for what’s to come. “We’ve been in contact with our homeless shelters, providing support if needed, telling them to check their generators,” says Laredo Fire Chief Guillermo Heard. “Nursing homes too, we reached out to them two weeks ago. We also advised them,” he adds. “This week, the senior homes too. We provided some blankets for the senior homes too. And reaching out to the hospitals also to make sure their generators are on and working.”

For those who use space heaters to warm a room, Fire Chief Heard says to:

*Make sure the space heater is at least three feet away from a bed.

*Only have one space heater per electrical outlet.

As for generators:

*Do not turn the generator on inside your home or garage.

*Always keep the generator at a distance from anything flammable.

Also, don’t forget to check on elderly family members to make sure they are warm and bring your pet indoors.

As for a city warming center, Fire Chief Heard said one location has been put on standby in case power is lost and homes cannot be warmed, but for now, existing homeless shelters are taking in Laredo’s homeless population.

Here is a full press release from the city of Laredo:

To coordinate efforts in response to the freezing weather in our community, multiple meetings were held with the National Weather Service (NWS), American Electric Power (AEP), Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), City Departments, and school districts. Therefore, the City of Laredo is informing the community of the preparations for the winter storm that is expected for Thursday, February 03 until Saturday, February 05, 2022.

According to the National Weather Service, Webb County is under freeze and wind chill warnings for Thursday and Friday nights. The wind chill is expected to be 10-20 degrees Fahrenheit, which may cause hypothermia for those without adequate shelter. There is a chance of expected rain between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. No freezing rain is expected throughout the county, although weather conditions could change.

Preparations are underway by the City of Laredo and the Community Development Department on shelters located in west and central Laredo. Currently, there are no plans to open these shelters and will remain on standby, if needed. The City of Laredo will inform the community when and if the shelters will open.

The Community Development Department has been coordinating with local shelters in our city providing information and support. They have also visited areas where the homeless population congregates to ask them to seek shelter and provide them with blankets.

Some recommendations for the Laredo community during these hazardous weather conditions include:

- Staying indoors while winter warning is in effect

- Monitoring plumbing and cover exposed pipes with adequate protection

- Communicating with family and friends of the elderly population to make sure they have adequate shelter

- Staying informed through the local news and the City of Laredo official social media channels

- Providing an indoor shelter for pets

If power outages are to occur, the community can report these to AEP at 1-866-223-8508 or review updates through their Twitter account @AEPTexas.

For other questions or concerns, the community can contact the Laredo 3-1-1 Call Center.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.