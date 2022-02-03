LISD and UISD delay start of school on Friday, Feb. 4

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Independent School District and United Independent School District have both stated that their campuses will start two hours later than their usual time on Friday, February 4. This is due to the winter storm working its way through south Texas.

LISD elementary schools will start classes at 10 a.m. while middle schools will start at 10:15 a.m. High schools will start their day at 10:30 a.m. According to a press release, all LISD administrative offices and departments are scheduled to open on Friday, February 4 on a 1.5 hour delayed start schedule.

Over on UISD, elementary schools will start classes at 9:30 a.m. while middle schools will start at 10 a.m. The 9th grade campus will start at 10:10 a.m. while high schools will start their day at 10:35 a.m. Employee start time will also be delayed by two hours.

The Transportation Department will also be driving their regular routes and delay their pick-up times to accommodate Friday’s delayed start schedule.

LISD and UISD both state that they are coordinating with the City of Laredo’s Emergency Management Team to monitor weather forecast and road conditions. The districts state that if conditions deteriorate, schedules may change. LISD and UISD will notify families via local media, SchoolMessenger calls, the District’s website, and social media to keep all informed.

For more information, please call the LISD Office of Communications at 956-273-1730 and UISD Office of Communications at 956-473-6201.

