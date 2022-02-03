Advertisement

LISD and UISD delay start of school on Friday, Feb. 4

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Independent School District and United Independent School District have both stated that their campuses will start two hours later than their usual time on Friday, February 4. This is due to the winter storm working its way through south Texas.

LISD elementary schools will start classes at 10 a.m. while middle schools will start at 10:15 a.m. High schools will start their day at 10:30 a.m. According to a press release, all LISD administrative offices and departments are scheduled to open on Friday, February 4 on a 1.5 hour delayed start schedule.

Over on UISD, elementary schools will start classes at 9:30 a.m. while middle schools will start at 10 a.m. The 9th grade campus will start at 10:10 a.m. while high schools will start their day at 10:35 a.m. Employee start time will also be delayed by two hours.

The Transportation Department will also be driving their regular routes and delay their pick-up times to accommodate Friday’s delayed start schedule.

LISD and UISD both state that they are coordinating with the City of Laredo’s Emergency Management Team to monitor weather forecast and road conditions.  The districts state that if conditions deteriorate, schedules may change. LISD and UISD will notify families via local media, SchoolMessenger calls, the District’s website, and social media to keep all informed.

For more information, please call the LISD Office of Communications at 956-273-1730 and UISD Office of Communications at 956-473-6201.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

23-year-old Miguel Alejandro Fuentes
Man arrested accused of crashing into three vehicles
35-year-old Adrian Huerta
Man accused of assaulting auto mechanic
File photo: Car parking
Abandoned vehicles can be towed without warning
File photo: Former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz
Former federal agent accused of killing spree makes court appearance
Woman accused of aggravated assault
Shoplifting attempt escalates into aggravated assault

Latest News

According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown: FTC warns buyers to beware of real estate investment promises
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown - Real Estate Investments
Winter weather is the cause
LISD delays school start time due to weather
Texas Department of Transportation
Winter weather preparations in Laredo