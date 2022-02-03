Advertisement

A look at the several elected positions on the November ballot

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Several elected positions in the city of Laredo will be on the ballot in 2022. A notice of the upcoming November general election is posted on the city’s website.

The following offices will be on the 2022 ballot. They include: the mayor, municipal court judge, and district one, two, three and six.

Mayor Pete Saenz will not be eligible for re-election since he has already completed two full terms in the position, which is the limit according to the city charter. The same goes for District One Councilmember Rudy Gonzalez, who has been in office since 2014. Gonzalez has already announced his run for Webb County Justice of the Peace 2, Place 1. He will be running against the incumbent Judge Roberto “Bobby” Quintana.

Municipal Court Judge Jesus “Chuy” Dominguez and councilmembers Vidal Rodriguez, Mercurio Martinez, III, and Dr. Marte Martinez are all eligible to run for re-election. No word yet on whether they will.

Election code states that those interested in running can not file in-person prior to Monday, July 25th. The filing deadline is August 22 and Election Day is November 8, 2022.

