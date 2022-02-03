Man indicted for fatal Christmas Day crash

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A 15-year-old allegedly involved in a fatal accident on Christmas Day has been indicted as an adult.

According to the Webb County District Attorney’s Office, Angel Abiel Montemayor allegedly ran a red light and crashed into a van in the 800 block of Park Street. Both the driver and passenger of the van were air-lifted to San Antonio. The passenger did not survive.

Montemayor was indicted for intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. The case is pending in the 49th District Court before Judge Joe Lopez.

