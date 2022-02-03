Advertisement

Man indicted for fatal Christmas Day crash

Teen certified as an adult
By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A 15-year-old allegedly involved in a fatal accident on Christmas Day has been indicted as an adult.

According to the Webb County District Attorney’s Office, Angel Abiel Montemayor allegedly ran a red light and crashed into a van in the 800 block of Park Street. Both the driver and passenger of the van were air-lifted to San Antonio. The passenger did not survive.

Montemayor was indicted for intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. The case is pending in the 49th District Court before Judge Joe Lopez.

