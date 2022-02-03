Advertisement

SCAN builds community rock garden at Jovita Idar Park

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On February 5th, students will be able to use their creativity to raise awareness for an important cause all while gaining community service hours.

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. Serving Children and Adults in Need (SCAN) is trying to bring attention to the issue. They are creating a community rock garden that will be named “Healthy Relationships Rock” at the Jovita Idar Park on Bartlett Street.

Officials with SCAN tell us anyone in the community can drop off decorated rocks at the site with any positive messaging relating to healthy relationships. SCAN counselor Victoria Serna says, “It can be pictures and if you’re more of a verbal person, you can words like ‘abuse isn’t love.’ It’s up to your own interpretation.”

On Saturday, February 5th, students will be able to get community hours if they drop off a rock from 12pm-4pm. Each rock that’s taken to the Jovita Idar Park will be worth 15 community service hours for students that participate.

