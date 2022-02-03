School districts helping students with FASFA

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local school districts are helping students prepare for their future, by hosting FASFA application drives.

During the month of February, both UISD and LISD will be hosting free financial aid application drives.

This comes after the Texas Education Agency announced a house bill that requires all graduating seniors to submit and complete a FASFA.

Today LISD will be holding its FASFA Drive at the Nixon High School library from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Students and parents are asked to bring all proper documentation such as social security and income tax forms.

UISD FASFA drive schedule (KGNS)

LISD FASFA application drive (KGNS)

