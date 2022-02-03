Advertisement

Shooting in south Laredo, 1 injured

Shooting reported in South Laredo
Shooting reported in South Laredo(MGN)
By Roger Uvalle
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There has been a reported shooting in south Laredo, according to Laredo Police Department. The shooting happened just an hour ago, around 5 p.m. at the 3400 block of Monclova Street by Los Presidentes Avenue.

Laredo Police responded to shots fired near United South High School. According to police, the man who was injured drove himself to the school for help. Police emphasize that the shooting did not happen at the campus.

The victim has suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police are at the scene at this time. We have crews on the way and we’ll keep you updated once we learn more.

