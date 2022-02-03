Shooting in south Laredo, 1 injured

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There has been a reported shooting in south Laredo, according to Laredo Police Department. The shooting happened just an hour ago, around 5 p.m. at the 3400 block of Monclova Street by Los Presidentes Avenue.

Laredo Police responded to shots fired near United South High School. According to police, the man who was injured drove himself to the school for help. Police emphasize that the shooting did not happen at the campus.

The victim has suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police are at the scene at this time. We have crews on the way and we’ll keep you updated once we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.