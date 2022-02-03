Shoplifting attempt escalates into aggravated assault

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A group of women are facing several charges after an alleged shoplifting attempt at the mall turned physical.

Laredo Police arrested 31-year-old Evelyn Hogan Navarro along with a 13-year-old, 15-year-old, and 16-year-old.

All are facing charges of robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident happened on Feb. 1 when officers were called out to a theft at Mall Del Norte at around 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, a security guard told police that a group of four females stole merchandise from one of the stores and fled into the parking lot.

At one point, the guard managed to detain a few of them; however, the 16-year-old got into an SUV and attempted to hit the guard with the vehicle.

Navarro was transported to the Webb County Jail and the other three minors were taken to the Webb County Youth Village.

