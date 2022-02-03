STAT Specialty Hospital & STAT Emergency Center of Laredo welcome newly appointed CEO

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - STAT Specialty Hospital and STAT Emergency Center have a new Chief Executive Officer. Alan Gonzalez will begin his role as the CEO of the facilities this month.

Gonzalez is a native Laredoan and graduated from the University of Texas at Tyler with a master’s degree in Cadiac and Clinical Rehabilitation. He has a distinguished career with Universal Health Services that spans over two decades.

Below is the full press release:

The Governing Board of STAT Specialty Hospital and STAT Emergency Center of Laredo, Texas, selected Mr. Alan Gonzalez, MBA, FACHE, as the new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Gonzalez will assume his leadership role effective February 2022.

He comes to STAT after a distinguished career with UHS spanning over two decades. Alan’s extensive experience makes him an ideal candidate to lead STAT Specialty Hospital & Emergency Center in this current ever-changing and challenging health care environment. Mr. Gonzalez has a proven track record for building trust and fostering teamwork among leadership. He is dedicated to meeting and exceeding physician expectations, improving operating margins, and values employee and patient satisfaction.

Mr. Gonzalez graduated from the University of Texas at Tyler in 1994, with a master’s degree in Cardiac and Clinical Rehabilitation, earning recognitions such as Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges, receiving Academic Scholarship from the Alumni Association, the Martin Luther King Scholar award and being a member of the National Tennis Team Championship in 1989. In 2001, he earned his MBA from Texas A&M International University. He is a Fellow member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), of which he has been a member since 2008.

Among his UHS accomplishments is his recent position as Chief Operations Officer at Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center in Eagle Pass, Texas, since March of 2015; other awards and recognitions include: Consistent Performance in Meeting and Exceeding Operational Income along with Labor and Productivity Goals. Successful Hospital Accreditations. Earning Top “Patient Experience” Performance Company-Wide Award. Recipient of Corporate “Employee Service Excellence” Award. Experienced in Strategically Operating Clinical, Ancillary, and Support Departments. Mr. Gonzalez is also a distinguished member of the Laredo community. He has served as an American Heart Association Laredo Chapter Board Member, Laredo Chamber of Commerce Board Member, and a St. Peter’s Memorial Elementary School Board Member.

“I have the vision and passion to take STAT Specialty Hospital and STAT Emergency Center to the next level in delivering the highest level of quality care and services. I am excited to return to Laredo, where I will have the opportunity to further my career and bring superior medical care to the community”, said Alan Gonzalez.

In addition to being excited to welcome Mr. Gonzalez back to his hometown of Laredo, Texas, where he, his wife Nora, and family reside, the Board of Directors of STAT looks forward to his leadership role and operational management to further strengthen and grow the organization.

