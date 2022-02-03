TSTA will file grievance complaint over sick leave policy

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - UISD and LISD employees are speaking out about the covid policies that they believe are unfair.

A teachers union group is set to file a grievance against both school districts on their behalf.

The local Texas State Teachers Association President Rene de la Vina says both school employees that are not vaccinated and some of them are members of the group are not given the same privileges as those who are not vaccinated.

Several local educators are expressing discontent with current covid policies in place for both school districts

Some school staff claim, unvaccinated employees are being treated differently than staff who have received the vaccine.

De la Vina says the union will be filing a grievance against UISD and LISD on behalf of the upset staff.

According to De la vina, if a UISD employee is unvaccinated and he or she contracts the virus, they need to quarantine; however, they need to use their own sick days or personal time off in order to cover their pay for the days that they were out.

Now if a vaccinated employee tests positive and must be out, De la Vina claims they get emergency paid sick leave.

De La Vina believes this is a discrepancy that they see in the union, and he is speaking on behalf of all of the members.

Meanwhile for LISD it’s a little different.

De la Vina says when it comes to testing positive vaccinated and unvaccinated staff are treated the same.

At LISD, if you test positive or get sick, they will pay you for the ten days that you are in quarantine, whether you are vaccinated or not.

What is upsetting LISD staff is the policy when it comes to possible exposure.

KGNS reached out to both districts about the claims from TSTA members.

In a statement, UISD says vaccinated employees are given ten days of emergency paid leave when they test positive whereas unvaccinated employees must use their own leave.

LISD Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bobbie Trevino says they are treating their district employees equally.

Trevino says, “As per our procedures, any employee that is vaccinated or non-vaccinated, if they test positive for covid-19 they receive the same amount of time up to ten days of leave, and I have to reiterate that is not per parents, and it’s consecutively that they get up to ten days a year of leave in the event that they needed.”

De la Vina did not say when the grievance will be officially filed but we’re told by both districts that they will respond to any complaints filed from the association.

