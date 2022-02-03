UISD to hold AP Night for high school students

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Students interested in challenging themselves next school year, will have a chance to learn about UISD advanced placement program.

UISD will be hosting a virtual AP night for high school parents and students where attendees can learn all the benefits of AP prep courses.

The AP program is for any student who is striving for academic excellence, and it provides a rigorous academic experience that can prepare students for college.

Call 956-473-2160 for information on the courses.

Parents and students can access the zoom meeting at 6 p.m.

Zoom meeting ID: 81502197947

Passcode: 745231

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.