Advertisement

UISD to hold AP Night for high school students

File photo: UISD
File photo: UISD(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Students interested in challenging themselves next school year, will have a chance to learn about UISD advanced placement program.

UISD will be hosting a virtual AP night for high school parents and students where attendees can learn all the benefits of AP prep courses.

The AP program is for any student who is striving for academic excellence, and it provides a rigorous academic experience that can prepare students for college.

Call 956-473-2160 for information on the courses.

Parents and students can access the zoom meeting at 6 p.m.

Zoom meeting ID: 81502197947

Passcode: 745231

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

For more headlines. click here.

Most Read

23-year-old Miguel Alejandro Fuentes
Man arrested accused of crashing into three vehicles
35-year-old Adrian Huerta
Man accused of assaulting auto mechanic
File photo: Car parking
Abandoned vehicles can be towed without warning
File photo: Former Border Patrol agent Juan David Ortiz
Former federal agent accused of killing spree makes court appearance
It's about to get cold
Local forecast as winter storm moves across south Texas bringing freezing rain

Latest News

File photo: LISD helps students with financial aid
School districts helping students with FASFA
TSTA on teacher leave
TSTA will file grievance complaint for UISD and LISD
Woman accused of aggravated assault
Shoplifting attempt escalates into aggravated assault
The cold is coming!
Baby it’s cold outside!