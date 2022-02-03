Winter weather road treatments in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As of 11 a.m. on February 3, the Texas Department of Transportation began to lay brine solution on Laredo’s roadways. This took place on overpasses and flyovers along I-35 and Mines Road in north Laredo.

Raul Leal with TxDOT says the real test for the agency will be overnight and into Friday morning as the temperatures dip. He urges drivers to be careful while out on the road, especially while crews are working. “When this happens, the best thing to do is don’t travel if you don’t have to,” he says. “If you do, drive with caution, look out for work crews that are treating the roads.” Leal says people can visit the Drive Texas website or call 1-800-452-9292 for road conditions.

Leal says they will continue to be in communication with the city of Laredo and emergency teams to keep in them informed on road conditions.

Below is the press release sent by the Texas Department of Transportation:

Brine solution pretreatments of state road and elevated roads continue in Laredo in moving operation fashion:

Interstate Highway (I) 35 northbound and southbound between mile markers #0 (downtown) and #8 and associated I-35 crossovers

United States Highway (US) 59 Loop (formerly State Loop (SL) 20 in this portion of road)

SL 20 southern extension (Cuatro Vientos Road)

US 83 South (Zapata Highway) and Rio Bravo overpass

US 83 Guadalupe-Chihuahua St overpasses

The I-35/US 59 direct connectors #1, #2, and #7 and the Farm-to-Market (FM) 1472 (Mines Road) were the first elevated structures to be pretreated this morning. Retreatments of state roads and structures will occur as necessary with traffic assistance from local and state law enforcement entities.

The traveling public should slow down, merge to open lanes and keep a safe distance between vehicles due to the brine solution sprayed onto the roadway and structures.

We ask the public to drive safely, watch for road crews and observe all traffic safety devices.

For road conditions and traffic updates within the eight-county Laredo District follow the @TxDOTLaredo Twitter feed at http://twitter.com/txdotlaredo

For road conditions statewide, check Texas TxDOT Highway Conditions: 1-800-452-9292 or go to http://www.drivetexas.org/

Please follow these important driving tips for inclement weather conditions:

Increase the space between you and the vehicle in front of you to at least three times the normal following distance.

Slow down when approaching turns, bridges, and shaded spots. Bridges and overpasses are the first places on a roadway to freeze.

Brake gently, using slow, steady pushes to test traction.

Don’t use cruise control, which may cause you to lose control on icy surfaces.

If you find yourself in a skid, stay calm and keep both hands on the wheel. Take your foot off the gas, look where you want to go, and then steer in that direction.

If you don’t have to travel, stay home.

