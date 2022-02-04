Bethany House provides warmth to the homeless community

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With temperatures expected to drop into the low 30s and even 20s, a Laredo organization is making the rounds to ensure everyone has a warm place to stay this weekend.

Bethany House of Laredo was at full capacity Thursday night, and they are open to making their kitchen space available, if necessary.

The efforts to help the homeless community have not stopped there; volunteers with the organization have been dropping off hot meals in places where they see homeless people gather.

Bethany House Executive Director Javier Garcia says they are going to several locations where the homeless community usually congregate to see if they need any assistance.

Representatives with the Bethany House say they will make one last round across the city to make sure everyone has a roof over their head and a bed to sleep in.

