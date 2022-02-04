Death of former Miss USA sparks suicide prevention conversation

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The national suicide rate has been increased over the past decade.

According to the CDC, suicide is the tenth leading cause of death among Americans claiming 123 lives per day in the U.S.

Recently, the former Miss United States in 2019, Cheslie Kryst, died last Sunday, January 30, by throwing herself from the window of her apartment in Manhattan, according to the New York Police Department.

Suicide is very common in people who suffer from a mental disorder or go through moments of depression in their lives.

Local counselor Myrthala Alejo says there are many signs to tell if a person has fallen ill to depression or is contemplating about taking their life.

Alejo says it’s important to identify the signs so that you or a loved one can seek help.

She says that if a family member is distant, quiet, making statements of self-harm or sorrow, they may need to require counseling and even a medical doctor.

To request help, you can call 211 or call the National Suicide Prevention line at 1-800-273-8255.

